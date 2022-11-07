With the onset of winter, many are already suffering from symptoms like fever, body aches, stomach pain etc. The issue is that all these indicate a number of diseases like COVID, dengue, seasonal flu and others, how do you identify what you have simply from the symptoms? Let's delve deeper to understand it better.

Significant rise in a number of dengue cases:

Delhi has reported around 295 fresh cases of dengue in a week - taking the total number of cases reported this year to 2490. However, there has been no death due to dengue

As per MCD data, there were around 693 cases of dengue reported in the month of September this year. In October, this count rose to 1238 cases. Around 295 positive cases of dengue have been reported between November 1 and 7.

Emergence of new Omicron variants:

Several new Omicron subvariants have emerged in India, including the latest cousins XXB and BQ.1. Meanwhile, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it was keeping a close watch on the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.

Last week World Health Organisation (WHO) said currently over 300 subvariants of Omicron are circulating. Of these, 95% of those are BA.5 sublineages while 20% of them are BQ.1 sublineages.

What are the overlapping symptoms of COVID and dengue?

Symptoms of Dengue include high fever, headache, rash, and muscle and joint pain, which bear significant resemblance with that of COVID-19 infection. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue, and headache among others. In such cases, it gets difficult for the doctors to figure out whether the person is COVID-positive or not.

"Covid cases are declining right now, but the virus is still there. I am still seeing Covid cases in my OPD. In the last 3-4 days, two cases were detected in OPD and one later in an ICU. However, on average, dengue infection is on the rise right now," said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals told PTI.

"There are a few overlapping symptoms when it comes to both dengue and Covid, such as fever, body aches, and headache, and in such cases diagnosis cannot be that black and white. So, we are prescribing both Covid and dengue tests to ascertain the exact infection. In fact, in some cases, even malaria and typhoid tests are also being done," informed Dr Suranjit Chatterjee.

How to confirm?

The best way to confirm whether you have COVID or dengue is by getting tested for them. For both diseases, it is extremely essential to note that you get the right kind of treatment.