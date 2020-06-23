No more communication gap, gave Covid-19 medicine info to Govt: Patanjali CEO

The Corona kit, priced at ₹545, would be available pan India within a week. The kit will have medicines for 30 days. This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, Ramdev said. Manufactured by Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the medicine is the result of a research partnership between Patanjali Research Institute and the Jaipur based National Institute of Medical Sciences. Ramdev said the medicines can be ordered online through a mobile app from next Monday.