Russian officials have rubbished claims about a suspension of rupee trade talks, dubbing it “wishful thinking" by western media. India and Russia have now been engaged in talks for a rupee trade settlement mechanism for over a year. However reports suggested that months of negotiations had ultimately failed to convince Moscow to keep rupees in its coffers.

“No change in bilateral developments, wishful thinking by western news agencies," an official told news agency ANI. Earlier updates had indicated that while talks continued, rules were yet to be formulated for trade in local currencies.

Meanwhile a Reuters report cited Indian government officials to say that Russia was not comfortable holding rupees and wanted to be paid in Chinese yuan or other currencies.

Another official flagged the high trade gap in favour of Russia, telling the publication that Moscow believes it will end up with an annual rupee surplus of over $40 billion if such a mechanism is worked out. According to the official the other country feels rupee accumulation is ‘not desirable’.

"We don't want to push rupee settlement any more, that mechanism is just not working. India has tried everything we could to try and make this work but it hasn't helped," a third source directly aware of the developments told Reuters.

While most trade is in dollars, an increasing amount of transactions are now being carried out in other currencies like the UAE dirham. The rupee however is not fully convertible and India's share of global exports of goods is just about 2%. Both these factors effectively reduce the necessity for other countries to hold the currency.

India's imports from Russia have reportedly risen to from $10.6 billion the previous year to $51.3 billion until April 5 since the Ukraine war began. The development (if true) would be a major setback for Indian importers of cheap oil and coal from Russia who were awaiting a permanent rupee payment mechanism to help lower currency conversion costs.

