Have India, Russia suspended negotiations to settle trade in rupees? All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Reports suggested that months of negotiations had ultimately failed to convince Moscow to keep rupees in its coffers - a claim that has since been rubbished by Russian offiials.
Russian officials have rubbished claims about a suspension of rupee trade talks, dubbing it “wishful thinking" by western media. India and Russia have now been engaged in talks for a rupee trade settlement mechanism for over a year. However reports suggested that months of negotiations had ultimately failed to convince Moscow to keep rupees in its coffers.
