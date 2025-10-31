Omar Abdullah refrains from responding to LG's statehood for J-K remarks – ‘Haven’t read his statement'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday refused to be drawn into a war of words with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over his remarks on statehood. The National Conference leader said he would, instead, respond only after going through the statement of LG Sinha.

Earlier, while speaking at an event at SKICC in Srinagar, the LG said the lack of statehood to J-K cannot be used as an excuse for "under performance" as the elected government has all the powers.

When asked by reporters about the LG's statement, Abdullah said he had not read Sinha's statement.

"First, I would like to see the words he has used, because if there is a difference in what he has stated and what you are saying, then if I say something which is wrong, it will not be good," the chief minister said.

He added, however, that if the LG has said what the media personnel were saying, then he "will respond to that at the right time".

Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was revoked in August 2019 when its special status under Article 370 was ended. The erstwhile state was then reorganised into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in December 2023, but directed the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and hold legislative assembly elections by September 2024. Elections were held, and Omar became the CM.

The Union government has repeatedly said that statehood will be restored at an "appropriate time"

Abdullah attended the inaugural ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon Expo. The chief minister stated that with every major event, efforts are made to provide the best experience for the athletes.

First, I would like to see the words he has used, because if there is a difference in what he has stated and what you are saying, then if I say something which is wrong, it will not be good.

"When I participated in the half-marathon in Delhi, I saw that a similar event was organised there, and the people participating in the marathon or half-marathon liked it very much. It is good that apart from a run, an expo is also being organised," he said.

Abdullah said that the expo would showcase Jammu and Kashmir’s handicrafts and tourism potential to people from other states, expressing hope that it would contribute to tourism promotion in the region.