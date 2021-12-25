Just a day after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, ace spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that he has offers from multiple political parties to join them, but he hasn't decided yet on entering politics. He said he has not decided yet on his future plan.

Harbhajan, however, said he will ‘serve Punjab’, maybe via politics or something else. “I know politicians from every party. I will make an announcement beforehand if I will join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet," he said.

During a press conference, the spinner said as far as his political career is concerned, he will reveal it himself. "Whenever it happens, I will let everyone know," he said.

Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. He has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Indian cricket team. He scalped 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

Earlier this month, Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Harbhajan Singh. After the meeting, Sidhu posted a picture with caption: "Picture loaded with possibilities ....With Bhajji the shining star".

This sparked speculations that the spinner might join the Congress party ahead of assembly polls in Punjab. However, today, Harbhajan said: “It was a casual meeting, the polls are near so I understood why people started speculating, but there is nothing to speculate. If I enter politics, I will let everyone know."

"To be honest, I have not thought about it. I have offers from different parties to join them but I will have to sit and think very wisely. It won't be a small decision because it is a demanding job. I do not want to do it half-heartedly. The day I think I am prepared to do it, I will go for it," he added.

Harbhajan had played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then, he was not picked for the Indian side. Harbhajan retires after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46.

With agency inputs

