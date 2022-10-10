Have outstanding water bills? Delhi govt to waive late fee. Read here2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 07:44 PM IST
- The AAP-led Government of NCT of Delhi decided to waive the late fee on the outstanding water bills till 31 December this year
In a relief to the residents of the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday to waive the payment of late fees on pending water bills till 31 December this year. The decision of Delhi government came as many residents of the city failed to pay their water bills on time.