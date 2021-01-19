New Delhi: Centre's policy think-tank NITI Aayog's member Dr V.K. Paul on Tuesday said he took Covaxin when nationwide Covid vaccination drive begaand saw zero side effects so far.

"Unfortunate that there is hesitation among healthcare workers towards Covid vaccine. Healthcare workers should have faith in our system," said Paul at a press conference in New Delhi.

"I have taken Covaxin and I have zero side effects or adverse events till date. It may not be safe in everyone, but we have systems to address it," he added.

"India is fortunate enough to be running this vaccination campaign when our cases are declining. But we don’t know what shape the virus will take in future. We need to move towards a vaccine-induced herd immunity. We need to open schools,"Paul further said.

Vaccine hesitancy must extinguish as Covid-19 vaccination is taking the county towards elimination of the pandemic, the official said.

"We would like to reassure with the data we have seen that the two COVID19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then? We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to you is not being taken. The whole world is clamouring for the vaccine. I request the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine," said Paul.

