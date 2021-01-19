OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Have taken Covaxin and have zero side effects so far,' says NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul
Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. V.K. Paul being administered the Covid-19 vaccine, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, at AIIMS, New Delhi (ANI)
Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. V.K. Paul being administered the Covid-19 vaccine, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, at AIIMS, New Delhi (ANI)

'Have taken Covaxin and have zero side effects so far,' says NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 05:48 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

'Healthcare workers should have faith in our system,' says the official

New Delhi: Centre's policy think-tank NITI Aayog's member Dr V.K. Paul on Tuesday said he took Covaxin when nationwide Covid vaccination drive begaand saw zero side effects so far.

"Unfortunate that there is hesitation among healthcare workers towards Covid vaccine. Healthcare workers should have faith in our system," said Paul at a press conference in New Delhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premier Giuseppe Conte

Italian PM Conte pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

3 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. File photo: Mint

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Amitabh Kant

2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

India to supply Covid vaccines to 6 countries from tomorrow in a phased manner: MEA

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Selected applicants will be provided quantum computing hardware and other tools through a quantum computing service called Amazon Braket

MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

"I have taken Covaxin and I have zero side effects or adverse events till date. It may not be safe in everyone, but we have systems to address it," he added.

"India is fortunate enough to be running this vaccination campaign when our cases are declining. But we don’t know what shape the virus will take in future. We need to move towards a vaccine-induced herd immunity. We need to open schools,"Paul further said.

Vaccine hesitancy must extinguish as Covid-19 vaccination is taking the county towards elimination of the pandemic, the official said.

"We would like to reassure with the data we have seen that the two COVID19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then? We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to you is not being taken. The whole world is clamouring for the vaccine. I request the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine," said Paul.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout