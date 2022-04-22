Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Have the Indian jab in my arm, it did me good': Boris Johnson on India's Covid vaccine. See video

Boris Johnson referred to Modi ‘khaas dost (special friend)’
2 min read . 04:51 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday pushed for closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed India for being the world's pharmacy and said that he took a Covid-19 vaccine created by the country.

“I have the Indian jab (Covid- 19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India," said Johnson during a joint media address with PM Modi.

Further, he informed that the two leaders discussed a partnership between India and UK for defence and health.

"We have discussed defence partnership. We also discussed partnerships for health, for instance, AstraZeneca, the Serum Institute, which vaccinated over a billion people against Covid. That has helped India to become the pharmacy of the world," said the UK PM.

Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as "one of defining friendships of our times".

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors.

In his media statement, Modi said good progress has been made in negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement.

"We have decided to do our best to conclude the free trade agreement by the end of this year," Modi said.

A new defence partnership agreement was signed by the leaders, which Johnson said will enable India to strengthen its defence industry.

"Our new and expanded defence and security partnership will enable India to strengthen its own domestic defence industry as well as protecting vital shared interests in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Modi and Johnson in May last year.

At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.

