This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday pushed for closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed India for being the world's pharmacy and said that he took a Covid-19 vaccine created by the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed India for being the world's pharmacy and said that he took a Covid-19 vaccine created by the country.
“I have the Indian jab (Covid- 19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India," said Johnson during a joint media address with PM Modi.
“I have the Indian jab (Covid- 19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India," said Johnson during a joint media address with PM Modi.
Further, he informed that the two leaders discussed a partnership between India and UK for defence and health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, he informed that the two leaders discussed a partnership between India and UK for defence and health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have discussed defence partnership. We also discussed partnerships for health, for instance, AstraZeneca, the Serum Institute, which vaccinated over a billion people against Covid. That has helped India to become the pharmacy of the world," said the UK PM.
"We have discussed defence partnership. We also discussed partnerships for health, for instance, AstraZeneca, the Serum Institute, which vaccinated over a billion people against Covid. That has helped India to become the pharmacy of the world," said the UK PM.
Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as "one of defining friendships of our times".
Johnson described the ties between India and Britain as "one of defining friendships of our times".
In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In his media statement, Modi said good progress has been made in negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement.