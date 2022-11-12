Have to fix education to make India number 1, says Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2022

Have to fix education to make India number 1, says Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 20221 min read . 06:39 PM IST
- Kejriwal said that by giving quality education, one can wipe out poverty and unemployment from the country
At Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about fixing India's education system. “You have to fix education if you want India to be the No.1 country in the world," the Delhi chief minister said.
Kejriwal said that students from the Delhi government schools have been getting admissions into IITs, other engineering colleges, and top medical colleges.
He also said that by giving quality education, one can wipe out poverty and unemployment from the country.
The Delhi CM further said, "Any government which cannot fix education, and which cannot run government schools, has no business to be in the government."
“We should motivate children to become entrepreneurs. Through this initiative, we can get rid of unemployment," Kejriwal added.
