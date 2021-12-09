‘Have to think’: Ajit Pawar cites Omicron on nod for Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai visit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra currently has a total of 10 Omicron cases
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the Congress Foundation Day rally at Shivaji Park on 28 December
The Maharashtra administration would have to think about granting permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Mumbai on 28 December if the Omicron Covid-19 cases continue to rise, said state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday.
“If the cases of Omicron continue to increase like this, then we'll have to think," Pawar, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Among the patients in the state also include a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who had arrived in the state on 24 November to meet her brother.
The brother and his two minor daughters have also tested positive for the new variant.
Another case is of a fully vaccinated man from Pune, who returned from Finland in the last week of November.
State health minister Rajesh Tope had on Wednesday said people do not need to panic about Omicron as the severity of the coronavirus variant is low.
“There is a total of 10 Omicron cases in Maharashtra till today. About 65 swabs have been sent for genome sequencing, their reports are awaited. Screenings are being conducted at International airports. The Omicron variant is spread over 54 countries so far. Transmissibility is higher. But, the severity or virulence is low. So we do not need to panic," said Tope.
Asked about the state's strategy to counter the spread, the health minister said: "We are working with the 3T Principle - tracking, tracing and testing. For genome sequence, we have currently three labs. We will expand the facility further in Nagpur and Aurangabad."
