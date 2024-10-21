’Have two or more children’: BJP ally Chandrababu Naidu sets condition for future election candidates

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged families to have at least two children to boost the state's birth rate. He announced plans for a law allowing only those with two or more children to contest local body elections.

Livemint
Updated21 Oct 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.(ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged people to have at least two or more children to increase the ‘birth rate for the future’. He also said that the AP government is planning to bring a law mandating people only with two or more children to contest in local body elections, reported ANI.

Also Read | Buy alcohol at ₹99 in Andhra Pradesh under new liquor policy from THIS date

The Telugu Desam Party chief on Saturday said that the state's growth rate should increase, and families should aim to have at least two or more children.

“The growth rate in the state should increase. Everyone should think about this, and families should aim to have at least two or more children. In the past, I advocated for population control, but now we need to increase the birth rate for the future...State Government is planning to bring a law allowing only people with two or more children to contest local body elections,” ANI quoted AP CM Chandrababu Naidu as saying on October 19.

Also Read | Andhra woman watches film as doctors perform brain surgery

This is not the first time AP CM Chandrababu Naid has called for a similar shift in family planning policies. During his previous tenure as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, he announced an incentive for couples willing to have more kids.

Family planning in South Indian states and risk of losing political influence

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's statement received political reactions from different parties. South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, etc are the torch bearers of family planning and population reduction in the country. However, these states, which played a significant contribution in tackling India's population problem, may end up witnessing a reduction in political representation in Parliament based on the delimitation of constituencies for the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies after 2026.

Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha amid red alert

“First to reach replacement levels of fertility was Kerala in 1988, followed by Tamil Nadu in 1993, Andhra Pradesh in 2001 and Karnataka in 2005. However, there have been concerns voiced for quite some time now that these successes could end up reducing the political representation of these states in Parliament,” Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The country needs a lot of changes, and if Chandrababu Naidu does something like this, I believe this is a good step towards improvement,” said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Naidu's statement.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Have two or more children’: BJP ally Chandrababu Naidu sets condition for future election candidates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    550.35
    12:15 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.55
    12:15 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -3.85 (-2.91%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    246.25
    12:15 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.71%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.95
    12:15 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,702.40
    12:12 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    14.4 (0.85%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.30
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.9 (-0.05%)

    JM Financial share price

    157.40
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.3 (-0.82%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    228.80
    12:12 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-1.38%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Jindal Saw share price

    335.40
    12:12 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -29.95 (-8.2%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.00
    12:12 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.65 (-7.18%)

    Aether Industries share price

    870.15
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -55.45 (-5.99%)

    Jindal Stainless share price

    698.95
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -43.85 (-5.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,277.00
    12:12 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    87.35 (7.34%)

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,276.80
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    462.2 (6.78%)

    CRISIL share price

    4,988.25
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    282.75 (6.01%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,642.75
    12:11 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    77.45 (4.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.