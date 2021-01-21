Have we forgotten all about 1970s socialism?

From ‘be vocal for local’ to atmanirbhar to voicing the need for Indian multinationals, there is no shortage of headline-grabbing pronouncements from the government. Meanwhile, GDP growth has been slower every successive quarter even before the pandemic. A family health survey released last year but completed before the onslaught of covid-19 showed that the improvement in nutritional standards over the past five years had reversed course. Stock indices have surged around the world ensuring that those with savings and equity investments have enjoyed an increase in wealth.