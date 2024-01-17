Have you completed FASTag KYC process? Here's how to update it before January 31 deadline
The NHAI has announced that all FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by the issuing banks after January 31 even if having enough balance. The initiative aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for several vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a single vehicle
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that all FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) will be deactivated or blacklisted by the issuing banks after January 31 even if having enough balance. The initiative aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for several vehicles or linking multiple electronic toll collection tools to a single vehicle.