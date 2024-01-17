The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that all FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) will be deactivated or blacklisted by the issuing banks after January 31 even if having enough balance. The initiative aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for several vehicles or linking multiple electronic toll collection tools to a single vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NHAI said the initiative followed recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and also a number of FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate. Around seven crore FASTags are issued but only four crores seem to be active and there are 1.2 crore FASTags which are duplicates, media reports said.

The highway authority asked the users to comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.

"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the NHAI said in a statement.

To avoid inconvenience, the NHAI further asked the users to make sure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is complete and if not, complete it by January 31 to avoid deactivation or blacklisting.

How to check your FASTag status? To check the status of FASTag, users can visit a dedicated website: fastag.ihmcl.com

Click the “Login" tab at the right top of the website.

Provide details like registered mobile number and password.

Authorisation will be done through OTP.

After logging in, click the "My Profile" section on the dashboard

What are the documents required if FASTag KYC is pending? As per RBI guidelines, the FASTag KYC update requires any of the following documents:

Registration certificate of the vehicle Identity proof Address proof A passport-size photo Passport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving licence, PAN card and NREGA Job card (signed by a State Government official) can be used as identity and address proof

How to update FASTag KYC online? Visit the FASTag dedicated website: fastag.ihmcl.com

Go to the “My Profile" section,

Open the sub-section called “KYC" and update your required details.

Fill in the various fields by submitting the required identity and address proof documents.

Upload a passport-sized photo

Check and confirm the declaration

Click the submit button

The KYC verification process will be completed by submitting the required documents.

Your KYC will be processed in a maximum of seven working days from the date of submission of your request for a KYC upgrade



