Haven't closed the option for another Covid-19 stimulus package: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that government has not closed an option of another stimulus relief package in order to soften the devastating blow from the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"We have now started doing some kind of assessment on GDP contraction, we have got some input. We will have to come up with the assessment, whether in parliament or in public," said Sitharaman at the launch of book by NK Singh, Chairperson of 15th Finance Commission.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the long-awaited stimulus package of ₹20 trillion for businesses and workers to recover from the coronavirus-induced lockdown loss that had pushed many companies to the brink of bankruptcy with revenues and cash flows disappearing overnight.

The New Deal for Aatmanirbhar Bharat - a resilient India, comprises of around 10% of India’s grade domestic product (GDP) and will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It accounts for almost a full year of India’s gross tax revenue and includes the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India, PM Modi had said.

Moreover, in a move to boost demand in economy, the finance ministry recently announced leave travel concession (LTC) Cash Voucher Scheme and ₹10,000 festival advance to its employees in order to provide more liquidity to the customers for discretionary spending.

Sitharaman had said the employees could buy items that attract 12% or more goods and services tax (GST). These purchases will have to be made in digital mode from GST-registered outlets.

Government said that LTC voucher scheme will boost the generate demand worth ₹28,000 crore.

Meanwhile, speaking at Singh's book launch today, Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani said, "Our relationship with NK Singh is multi-generational. He was introduced to me as one of India's brightest IAS officer. He was the champion of the economic reforms that have actually happened, one of the more modest ringmasters of India's economic transformation."

Earlier today, Sitharaman held a video conference with secretaries of the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Coal, along with the chairman cum managing directors of 14 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) belonging to these ministries, to review the capital expenditure (CAPEX) in this financial year.

The finance ministry said in a statement: "This was 4th in the ongoing series of meetings that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth in the background of COVID-19 pandemic."

While reviewing the performance of CPSEs, Sitharaman said CAPEX by CPSEs is a critical driver of economic growth and need to be scaled up for the FYs 2020-21 & 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month, while the number of new fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Monday.

The total cases mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

