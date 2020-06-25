Haven't done anything wrong to obtain licence for Coronil: Patanjali CEO

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday said the company has not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence for its supposed medicine to treat Covid-19.

"We've followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds and put out the results of the clinical trial before people," said Balkrishna.

"We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise Coronil, we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine," said Balkrishna.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that legal action will be initiated against pharmaceutical giant Patanjali if there was any advertisement or sale of its newly-launched COVID-19 ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' in the state before getting an approval from the AYUSH Ministry.

"Maharashtra government will take legal action against Patanjali if they try to advertise or sell their anti-Corona drug as AYUSH Ministry is yet to approve the medicine," said Deshmukh while speaking to media.

Recently, Patanjali Ayurved launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming to be Ayurvedic cure for treating Covid-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results. However, the Ayush Ministry said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it and it will clear its stance after review the report submitted by Patanjali.

The Uttarakhand government is serving a notice to yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for COVID-19 when it had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever, an official said Wednesday.

Apart from the notice from the Uttarakhand government, the Haridwar-based firm could also face litigation in Bihar. A complaint has been filed against it in a Muzaffarpur court over its claim.

Uttarakhand’s Ayurved department’s licence officer Y S Rawat said the notice is being issued to the firm to explain from where it got the permission to launch a "corona kit" as a cure for the virus.

"Patanjali Ayurved Ltd had the licence only for manufacturing an immunity booster against cough and fever. There was nothing in their application related to the treatment of coroavirus," the official said.

"We did receive an application from Patanjali on June 10. The application was approved after examination by a panel on June 12 but the firm had the permission to manufacture only two or three drugs as immunity boosters against cough and fever, and not a drug for coronavirus," he added.

