Haven’t had Covid yet? It could be more than just luck

Some people have experienced high levels of exposure, such as hospital workers or family members of people who have had Covid, who have somehow managed to avoid testing positive
We all know in our circle a few lucky people who have managed to avoid ever catching Covid-19. Do these people have some superpower? Is there a scientific reason why some people might be resistant to becoming infected? Or, is it simply luck?
Many of them continue to take precautions to avoid potential exposure to the virus. Even with additional safety measures, many of these people have ended up with Covid.
Yet some people have experienced high levels of exposure, such as hospital workers or family members of people who have had Covid, who have somehow managed to avoid testing positive.
The simplest explanation is that these people have never come into contact with the virus, a report by The Conversation said. And, this could be because such people have been shielded during the pandemic.
A theory around why certain people have avoided infection is that, although they are exposed to the virus, it fails to establish an infection even after gaining entry to the airways. This could be due to a lack of the receptors needed for SARS-CoV-2 to gain access to cells.
Once a person does become infected, differences in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 play a role in determining the severity of symptoms. It is possible that a quick and robust immune response could prevent the virus from replicating to any great degree in the first instance, researchers said.
The efficacy of our immune response to infection is largely defined by our age, lifestyle and genetics.
Scientists studying the underlying causes of severe Covidhave identified a genetic cause in nearly 20% of critical cases. Just as genetics could be one determining factor of disease severity, our genetic makeup may also hold the key to resistance to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
There’s also the possibility that previous infection with other types of coronaviruses results in cross-reactive immunity. This is where our immune system may recognise SARS-CoV-2 as being similar to a recent invading virus and launch an immune response. Seven coronaviruses infect humans: four that cause the common cold, and one each that causes Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome), Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome), and COVID.
How long-lasting this immunity maybe is another question. Seasonal coronaviruses that circulated pre-2020 were able to reinfect the same people after 12 months.
If you’ve managed to avoid Covid to date, maybe you do have a natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, or perhaps you’ve just been lucky.
