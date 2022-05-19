Haven’t had Covid yet? It could be more than just luck

There’s also the possibility that previous infection with other types of coronaviruses results in cross-reactive immunity. This is where our immune system may recognise SARS-CoV-2 as being similar to a recent invading virus and launch an immune response. Seven coronaviruses infect humans: four that cause the common cold, and one each that causes Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome), Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome), and COVID.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}