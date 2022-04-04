The deadline for keeping Permanent Account Number (PAN) active without linking it with Aadhaar card has been extended till March next year. However, the income tax department has said non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 this year would attract a penalty of ₹1,000 depending on the timeline.

Users will have to pay a fine of ₹500 if their PAN is not linked with Aadhaar for the first three months of the current financial year. Later, the fine will be ₹1,000.

According to the latest data available, till January 24, 2022, more than 43.34 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar. PAN-Aadhaar linkage would help in eliminating duplicate PAN and curbing tax evasion.

If you have not linked your PAN with Aadhar, here's how to do it.

Step 1- Visit the official website of income tax India www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2- Select the Link Aadhaar option under the quick links section and you will be redirected to a new window

Step 3- Enter your PAN number details, Aadhar card details, name and mobile number

Step 4 - After verifying the information, select the 'I validate my Aadhaar details' option. After that, choose the 'Continue' option.

Step 5- On your registered mobile number, you will receive a one-time password (OTP). Fill in the blanks on the screen, then click 'Validate.' After you pay the penalty, your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.

