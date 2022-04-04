Haven't linked PAN with Aadhaar yet? Here's how to do it with a penalty

Haven't linked PAN with Aadhaar yet? Here's how to do it with a penalty1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- PAN-Aadhaar linkage would help in eliminating duplicate PAN and curbing tax evasion.
The deadline for keeping Permanent Account Number (PAN) active without linking it with Aadhaar card has been extended till March next year. However, the income tax department has said non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 this year would attract a penalty of ₹1,000 depending on the timeline.
Users will have to pay a fine of ₹500 if their PAN is not linked with Aadhaar for the first three months of the current financial year. Later, the fine will be ₹1,000.
According to the latest data available, till January 24, 2022, more than 43.34 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar. PAN-Aadhaar linkage would help in eliminating duplicate PAN and curbing tax evasion.
If you have not linked your PAN with Aadhar, here's how to do it.
Step 1- Visit the official website of income tax India www.incometax.gov.in.
Step 2- Select the Link Aadhaar option under the quick links section and you will be redirected to a new window
Step 3- Enter your PAN number details, Aadhar card details, name and mobile number
Step 4 - After verifying the information, select the 'I validate my Aadhaar details' option. After that, choose the 'Continue' option.
Step 5- On your registered mobile number, you will receive a one-time password (OTP). Fill in the blanks on the screen, then click 'Validate.' After you pay the penalty, your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.
