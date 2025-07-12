Having a US visa isn't enough? US Embassy's stern warning ‘will deport if…’

Having a US visa still not enough? The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a warning on Saturday that visa holders could face deportation even after their visas are granted if they fail to comply with all U.S. laws and immigration regulations.

Advertisement

Also Read: US Embassy in India cautions students against skipping classes or leaving midway

US Embassy in India said in a post on X, “U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

Advertisement

Earlier, the embassy had directed all visa applicants to stipulate details of all their social media handles from the past five years for background checks -- failure to comply could lead to visa rejection.

"Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit," the embassy said in a statement on X.

Advertisement

The F-1 visa is issued to students pursuing academic studies, while the M-1 visa is for those enrolled in vocational or other non-academic programs. The J-1 visa, on the other hand, is granted to individuals participating in teaching, studying, research, or on-the-job training programs, typically lasting from a few weeks to several years.

Last month, the Trump administration ordered all U.S. consulates worldwide to halt new interviews and stop accepting applications for student and exchange visitor visas.

Earlier in June, US Embassy reiterated its stance on illegal immigration and said that it will not tolerate violation of any laws or visa abuse, and said, “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States.”

Advertisement

"We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," it added.

(This is a developing story)