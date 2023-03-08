Having flu-like symptoms? Read this before taking antibiotics

Having flu-like symptoms? Read this before taking antibiotics2 min read . 01:43 PM IST
The flu season has gripped several people in the country, with many experiencing severe symptoms of cough, fever, headaches, and runny nose. Many people are heading to pharma stores without a doctor's prescription and taking antibiotics.
Seeing this trend, many doctors have warned against the use of antibiotics without a medical diagnosis.
Doctors have urged people not to self-medicate in such cases.
According to a last year's report by the medical journal The Lancet, Indians excessively use antibiotics like azithromycin, and called for "significant policy and regulatory reform".
The study noted that inappropriate use of antibiotics is a significant driver of antibiotic resistance in India.
Antibiotics are medicines that fight infection caused by bacteria in humans and animals. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibiotics do not work on viruses such as those that cause cold and runny noses, sore throats, flu, etc.
Since the current outbreak is related to the virus, therefore, doctors have advised people not to take antibiotics without a medical diagnosis.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the H3N2 virus is in circulation in the country and has caused hospitalisations and severe symptoms.
Consequently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country.
IMA said that the most misused antibiotics are Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin.
Anytime antibiotics are used, they can cause side effects. Common side effects range from minor to very severe health problems and can include:
More serious side effects can include:
If someone takes anitbiotic in case of flu without going to the doctor, the situation might get worse. Since antibiotics cannot treat flu.
Also, with self medication, people don't complete the course fully. The bacteria present inside the body will become resistant to the medication.
