Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon
The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat, is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement
State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday successfully test fired a Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha.
The aircraft flown by HAL test pilots Wing Commander (Retd) P Awasthi and Wg Cdr (Retd) M Patel executed the weapon release in a text book manner and all mission objectives were met. The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement.
The telemetry and tracking systems captured all the mission events confirming the success of the trials.
"The Company owned Hawk-i platform is being extensively used for certification of systems and weapons developed indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs," R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said.
Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering and Research and Development, HAL said HAL is indigenously enhancing the training and combat capability of Hawk-i.
The HAL said it was in discussions with Indian Armed Forces for integration of various weapons on Hawk platform.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
