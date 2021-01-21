OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 05:53 PM IST PTI

The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat, is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday successfully test fired a Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha.

The aircraft flown by HAL test pilots Wing Commander (Retd) P Awasthi and Wg Cdr (Retd) M Patel executed the weapon release in a text book manner and all mission objectives were met. The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Mirzapur, that released a second season this October, tells the tale of two warring families in small-town India marked by lawlessness, gang rivalries, and crime. (Source: Twitter @YehHaiMirzapur)

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Amazon Prime Video for ‘Mirzapur’

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST
The samples from poultry farms were sent to NIHSAD for confirmation on after the NRDDL in Jalandhar suspected hem to be positive for bird flu

Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant. (Photo: ANI)

Fire at Serum Institute's plant: 5 dead, 4 rescued, says Pune mayor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST

The telemetry and tracking systems captured all the mission events confirming the success of the trials.

"The Company owned Hawk-i platform is being extensively used for certification of systems and weapons developed indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs," R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said.

Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering and Research and Development, HAL said HAL is indigenously enhancing the training and combat capability of Hawk-i.

The HAL said it was in discussions with Indian Armed Forces for integration of various weapons on Hawk platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout