Hawk-i test fires smart anti-airfield weapon

The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat, is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement
The aircraft flown by HAL test pilots Wing Commander (Retd) P Awasthi and Wg Cdr (Retd) M Patel executed the weapon release in a text book manner and all mission objectives were met. The indigenous stand-off weapon, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132, the HAL said in a statement.
