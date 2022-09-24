Hazardous rainfall and lightning kills 36 in northern India in 24 hours

Officials said that hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours. Authorities release recommendations to stay safe
At least 36 people have died as a result of hazardous weather in northern India during the past 24 hours, including 12 who were struck by lightning. Officials haveissued a warning about more intense downpours in the coming days.
According to Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad, at least 24 people were killed in Uttar Pradeshafter their homes collapsed due to heavy rainfall.
According to reports by officials, reports that 39 individuals in the state had died from lightning in the past five days. Authorities have issued fresh recommendations for how people should protect themselves during a thunderstorm.
Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September.
Recommendations issued
During the thunderstorm
Keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings
Try to stay indoors; stay off verandas
Unplug all electrical equipment. Don't use corded telephones
Don't touch plumbing and metal pipes. Do not use running water
Stay away from structures with tin roofs/metal sheeting
Don't take shelter near/under trees
Stay put if you are inside a car/bus/covered vehicle
Don't use metallic objects; stay away from power/telephone lines
Get out of water - pools, lakes, small boats on water bodies and take safe shelter immediately
Stay away from storm-damaged areas
Listen to local radio/TV stations for updated information or instructions on weather and traffic updates
Help children, women, elderly and differently-abled
Stay away from fallen trees/power lines and report them to nearest tehsil/district headquarter immediately.
According to Col. Sanjay Srivastava of the Lightning Resilient India Campaign, which collaborates with the Indian Meteorological Department, deforestation along with depletion of freshwater resources, and pollution all contribute to climate change, which increases lightning frequency.
Over the past year, there has been a 34% increase in lightning strikes in India, which has led to an increase in mortality. According to Srivastava, India had 1,489 lightning-related deaths in 2016, and that figure increased to 2,869 in 2021.
Global warming has also increased the frequency of lightning, said Sunita Narain, director general at the Center for Science and Environment. A 1-degree-Celsius (1.8-degree-Fahrenheit) rise in temperature increases lightning by 12 times.
The capital is also not unaffected by the ravages of the continuous torrential rains sweeping across the region. Saturday witnessed the third consecutive day as rains continued to lash Delhi and the capital region, causing water logging and traffic snarls at some places.
The capital is also not unaffected by the ravages of the continuous torrential rains sweeping across the region. Saturday witnessed the third consecutive day as rains continued to lash Delhi and the capital region, causing water logging and traffic snarls at some places.