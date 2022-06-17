HBSE class 10 result declared: 73.18% students pass Haryana board exams

Earlier on 15 June, the BSEH declared the class 12 results. The overall pass percentage of regular students stands at 87.08 per cent. This means that out of the total 2,45,685 students who took the exam, 2,13,949 have passed. It is an improvement compared to 2020 when 80.34% of students had passed.

