HBSE class 10 result declared: 73.18% students pass Haryana board exams

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) on 17 June an announced the HBSE 10th result 2022 at its official website bseh.org.in. The HBSE declared the results for over 3.25 lakh students, who appeared in the exam.
This year a total of 73.18 per cent students cleared the BSEH Class 10 exams, while, the pass percentage of private students is recorded at 92.96 per cent. The Haryana Board 10th exam 2022 was held from 30 March to 20 April, 2022.
Rural students bring a bigger win over urban students as they scored a pass percentage of 74.06 per cent in comparison to urban students, the number is 71.35 percent.
4) HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
5) Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.
Also, students can check their result through 10th class result 2022 HBSE link, via SMS, or HBSE mobile app.
Earlier on 15 June, the BSEH declared the class 12 results. The overall pass percentage of regular students stands at 87.08 per cent. This means that out of the total 2,45,685 students who took the exam, 2,13,949 have passed. It is an improvement compared to 2020 when 80.34% of students had passed.
The state board conducted the state board class 10 and class 12 examination 2022 from 30 March to 29 April.
In 2021, the Haryana government cancelled the board examination of class 12 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state and country. However, this year the board examination was held offline in a pen and paper mode, following all the protocols and guidelines.
