Haryana Board Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana has confirmed that the Senior Secondary Results will be declared today sometime in the afternoon
HBSE Haryana Class 12 Results 2022: The BSEH Haryana Board has finally announced that the Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared today on June 15, 2022.
Key update on the HBSE Class 12 Result 2022:
The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) office based in Bhiwani has confirmed that the Senior Secondary Results will be declared today sometime in the afternoon. While several reports have hinted that the HBSE Class 12 results will be declared first in a press meet at 2:30 pm followed by its online announcement on the official website - bseh.org.in.
While at 3 pm today, around 2.5 lakh expectant students from Haryana Board will be able to check their HBSE Class 12 Results 2022 online via the official website. Interested students are advised to keep refreshing this page for the latest news and updates including HBSE Result 2022 date, time and pass percentage-related details.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the state board had withheld the board results of certain schools on account of fake School Leaving Certificates (SLC). The SLC certificates of 73 students of 40 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools of class 12 and two students of two government schools were found to be bogus.
The Haryana government last year cancelled the board examination of class 12 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state and country. However, this year the board examination was held offline in a pen and paper mode, following all the protocols and guidelines.
Notably, the overall passing percentage for the year 2021 was 100% compared to 80.34% in 2020. No candidate was failed or compartmentalised. More importantly, total number of 2,27,585 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 1,14,416 were boys and 1,06,847 were girls.
