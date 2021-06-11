The Board of High School Education (BSEH or HBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 board 2021 examinations on Friday. Students can check their results on the official BSEH website, bseh.org.in, once they are put on the portal. The website currently shows that secondary class results will be displayed soon.

Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board examinations in view of the second wave of Covid infections. The examinations were scheduled to be held from April 22. The state government had cancelled the examinations on April 15 in view of the Covid pandemic

The results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments. Earlier, state education minister Kanwar Pal had said that the results for HBSE Class 10 board examinations 2021 would be declared on June 15. The date, however, was pushed ahead.

HBSE Class 12 examinations have also been cancelled in the state. The decision in this regard came on June 1 after Centre decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board examination.

Since the Class 10 board examinations were cancelled and results were declared on the basis of internal assessments, HBSE will not declare any toppers this year.

Here's how students can check their HBSE Class 10 board results.

Check HBSE Class 10 board results on bseh.org.in

Students need to go to the official HBSE website, bseh.org.in, and click on the designated link for Class 10 board results. On the window that opens next, they will have to select their course. In the next page, they need to fill in their BSEH Class 10 board roll number and click on submit. The results will appear in the next window, which the students can then view and save for future.

Check HBSE Class 10 board results via SMS

To check their HBSE Class 10 results via SMS, students need to type 'HB10' in their message box followed by the Class 10 board roll number and send it on 56263.

