Haryana board Class 10 results, HBSE results 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education will today announce the results for Class 10 board exams. Haryana Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh on Thursday informed that the board had prepared the results and it would be announced on Friday (June 11).

The results will be updated on the official website — bseh.org.in.

This time, 3,18,373 students have registered for the Class 10 exams. Of these, 1,74,956 are boys and 1,43,417 are girls. Due to pandemic, exams were cancelled and the students would be assess based on internal marks.

On April 15, the Haryana board had cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 examination, which was also cancelled on June 1. The exams were cancelled in the view of Covid situation.

After cancelling the exams, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar in a video message said that the state had taken the decision following the example of CBSE, which had also cancelled the Class 10 exams.

"The kind of decision CBSE has taken, taking that as an example the HBSE Class 10 exams result will be declared after internal assessment and the Class 12 board exams have been postponed," he had said.

The decision to cancel Class 10 board exams came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its board exams for Class 10 students.

How to check results

Visit - bseh.org.in

Click on 'Results' tab on Home Page

Here, the result link will be updated once the results are announced.

