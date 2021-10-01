Giving a major boost to the Delhi government's ambitious 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme, the High Court has allowed the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) not to supply food grains to fair price shops for patrons who have chosen home delivery options.

Now, the Delhi government can curtail ration supplies of the existing Public Distribution System (PDS) distributors or fair price shop (FSP) owners, and divert the same for home delivery.

The court said, "We, therefore, modify our order dated March 22, 2021, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) shall first issue communications to each of the fair price shop holders, informing them of the particulars of the ration cardholders, who have opted to receive their rations at their doorsteps and, only thereafter, the rations, to the extent that they are being supplied to such options, need not be supplied to the fair price shop holders".

Senior Advocate K.V. Viswanathan, appearing for the Delhi government stated that beneficiaries under the Public Distribution Scheme, who opt for delivery of rations at their doorsteps, would have the option of reverting to the old scheme of collecting their rations from the shops.

"The GNCTD should publicize, for the benefit of the beneficiaries under the PDS scheme, the essential terms and conditions of this order," the Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The court asked the government to share the details of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps instead of collecting it from shops with the FPS owners.

The Delhi government said this meant that the scheme, which was being blocked by the Centre, was “greenlit" by the high court.

Delhi Government has claimed that the majority of people have opted for a supply of rations at their doorstep. Therefore, it would necessarily have to curtail the supplies to the members of the petitioner association to the extent the rations have to be supplied at the doorsteps, the Delhi government added.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh Delhi.

More than 70 lakh people in Delhi are eligible for subsidised food, including 17 lakh ration card holders and nearly 30 lakh priority households, besides other food-insecure categories identified by the Delhi government.

The doorstep delivery of the ration scheme was stalled due to differences between the Delhi government and the Centre. It was supposed to be launched on March 25, but the Union food and consumer affairs ministry wrote to the Delhi government on March 19 raising two objections— the use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)" under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and secondly, any change in the delivery mechanism requires an amendment in NSFA that can be done only by Parliament.

On March 24, the Delhi government passed a Cabinet decision to remove the name “Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna" for the scheme and to implement doorstep delivery of ration as part of the existing NFS Act, 2013.

