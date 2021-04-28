OPEN APP
Home >News >India >HC appeals to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 medicines

HC appeals to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 medicines

HC also asked the state government to place report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in last seven days and the reasons for reduction in the tests. (HT_PRINT)Premium
HC also asked the state government to place report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in last seven days and the reasons for reduction in the tests. (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2021, 07:23 PM IST PTI

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, appointed senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court deal with medical oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic

﻿New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday appealed to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines required for COVID-19 patients so as to avoid creating artificial scarcity and make them available to people in need.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, appointed senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court deal with medical oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The bench also asked the Delhi government to examine the suggestion for taking services of armed forces in this situation as they can set up field hospitals which will help a large number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital and take appropriate steps.

It also asked the state government to place report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in last seven days and the reasons for reduction in the tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout