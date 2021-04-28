Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >HC appeals to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 medicines

HC appeals to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 medicines

Premium
HC also asked the state government to place report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in last seven days and the reasons for reduction in the tests.
1 min read . 07:23 PM IST PTI

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, appointed senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court deal with medical oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic

﻿New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday appealed to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines required for COVID-19 patients so as to avoid creating artificial scarcity and make them available to people in need.

﻿New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday appealed to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines required for COVID-19 patients so as to avoid creating artificial scarcity and make them available to people in need.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, appointed senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court deal with medical oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which heard the matter for four hours, appointed senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court deal with medical oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The bench also asked the Delhi government to examine the suggestion for taking services of armed forces in this situation as they can set up field hospitals which will help a large number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital and take appropriate steps.

It also asked the state government to place report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in last seven days and the reasons for reduction in the tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.