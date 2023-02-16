The Delhi High Court has expressed concern about the seismic stability of buildings in the national capital and granted the Delhi government four more weeks to file a status report on earthquake preparedness.

Referring to the February 6 Turkey-Syria earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, the petitioner’s counsel said Delhi falls under seismic zone 4, which is a severe intensity zone. Petitioners also claimed that due to poor seismic stability of buildings in Delhi there could be a high number of casualties in case of a major earthquake.

Noting the same, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “They are equally awake to the situation. There is nothing adversarial in the petition. All of us are worried about our lives so let them file their report."

Accordingly, the court granted the Delhi government four more weeks to file a status report and listed the plea for further hearing on May 10.

The HC was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava.

The Delhi government had earlier informed the court that it had identified over 10,000 buildings for assessing structural safety, out of which more than 6,000 have been asked to show structural safety certificates and 144 unsafe buildings have been demolished. The government had also proposed to conduct a structural audit of high-rise buildings and those that are over two decades old on a priority basis.

However, the court noted that some government agencies, such as the Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Public Works Department, had not yet submitted updated information related to earthquake preparedness, despite being asked to do so in December.

Senior advocate Ravi Sikri, representing the petitioner, also pointed out that the architect of the high court's new building had informed them that the structure is earthquake resistant, but the old buildings have major violations.

In 2020, Bhargava filed a contempt petition claiming the court's earlier orders on making the national capital ready to face any major earthquake have not been complied with yet.

In December 2020, the high court sought responses of the AAP government, the DDA, and the three municipal corporations to the plea seeking contempt action against them for allegedly not complying with judicial orders on ensuring seismic stability of buildings in Delhi.

