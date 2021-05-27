This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >HC asks Maharashtra to consider passing ordinance making oxygen plants must in pvt hospitals
HC asks Maharashtra to consider passing ordinance making oxygen plants must in pvt hospitals
1 min read.06:36 PM ISTPTI
The High Court was referring to a previous order of the court, in which a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said that it was high time that private hospitals in the state had their own oxygen plants
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Maharashtra government must consider passing an ordinance making it mandatory for private hospitals to have their own oxygen manufacturing units to meet the demand for the life-saving gas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Maharashtra government must consider passing an ordinance making it mandatory for private hospitals to have their own oxygen manufacturing units to meet the demand for the life-saving gas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
A bench of Justices Amjad Sayyad and GS Kulkarni was referring to a previous order of the court, in which a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said that it was high time that private hospitals in the state had their own oxygen plants.
A bench of Justices Amjad Sayyad and GS Kulkarni was referring to a previous order of the court, in which a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said that it was high time that private hospitals in the state had their own oxygen plants.