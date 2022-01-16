NEW DELHI : The Delhi high court has passed an interim order restraining the unauthorized use of Shine, the job portal venture of HT Media, publisher of Hindustan Times and Mint. This includes using the ‘Shine’ trademarks and the unauthorized reproduction of, and infringement of copyright in, the contents and “look and feel" of the website. The court also directed the Cyber Cell of New Delhi to probe the illicit activities of rogue defendants, besides directing internet service providers to block access to the websites through which they have been operating.

Shine is a career management website that provides opportunities for job seekers and helps users build skills, while acting as a one-stop destination for recruiters to find up-skilled companies.

These rogue defendants have been advertising themselves as HT Media’s Shine, by mirroring the website, and offering paid jobs or jobs interviews to unsuspecting members of the public and inducing the latter to part with monetary compensation. HT Media’s Shine began to receive several complaints from the public after they had paid such rogue defendants who had been portraying themselves as representatives of the company and have accepted payment for arranging jobs or job interviews on behalf of HT Media. The company then filed a commercial suit before the high court of Delhi, seeking a permanent injunction and damages for infringement and illegal and unauthorized adoption of the ‘Shine; trademark and copyright vested in the website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.