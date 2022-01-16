HC bars unauthorized use of Shine brand

These rogue defendants have been advertising themselves as HT Media’s Shine, by mirroring the website, and offering paid jobs or jobs interviews to unsuspecting members of the public and inducing the latter to part with monetary compensation. HT Media’s Shine began to receive several complaints from the public after they had paid such rogue defendants who had been portraying themselves as representatives of the company and have accepted payment for arranging jobs or job interviews on behalf of HT Media. The company then filed a commercial suit before the high court of Delhi, seeking a permanent injunction and damages for infringement and illegal and unauthorized adoption of the ‘Shine; trademark and copyright vested in the website.

