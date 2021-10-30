The Delhi high court on Friday refused interim relief for the Future Group, which had sought a stay on the 21 October order of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) restraining it from executing its $3.4 billion assets sale to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

The court issued notice to Amazon on the main petition by Future Retail Ltd and Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL) challenging the SIAC order and granted it four weeks to file its reply.

Declining a stay, Justice Suresh Kait observed that in view of the pendency of related appeals before the apex court, it would need a “clearance" to proceed with the fresh appeals.

“How can you expect an interim order to be passed by this court? The Supreme Court order says proceedings stayed... Let us get clearance from the Supreme Court that this is the position now (that) this subsequent order was passed," the judge said.

“In both the appeals (Future Retail Ltd and Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd), issue notice... Application for ad-interim relief is dismissed," the judge ordered.

It also said that the 18 March order passed by a single judge of the Delhi high court is yet to be stayed by the Supreme Court.

On 18 March, Justice J.R. Midha upheld the Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator’s (EA) order.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for FRL, urged the court to pass an interim order clarifying that an earlier order passed by the Supreme Court—which stayed all proceedings in relation to the enforcement of the EA— would remain in force despite the subsequent order passed by the duly constituted arbitration tribunal.

“I want the court to clarify which order will prevail. That (Supreme Court order) was a consent order. This order is in place today. After this, the tribunal order was passed. What is the interim order that I’m seeking? That the Supreme Court order will continue to operate... I don’t want to be told that the tribunal order is in force," he submitted.

He also stated that the deal with Reliance was “time-sensitive" and not only the company but thousands of employees would suffer if it did not go through.

Senior advocate Parag P. Tripathi for FCPL also urged the high court to “reiterate the order of the Supreme Court".

However, when the court said that it was not inclined to give relief, Salve asked the judge to dismiss his application seeking ad-interim relief.

Senior advocates Gopal Subramanium and Rajiv Nayar appeared for Amazon and said that the Future group was bound by the Emergency Arbitrator.

The matter will be heard next on 4 January.

Amazon and Future have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at SIAC in October last year, arguing that FRL had violated their contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance.

On 21 October, the SIAC rejected the FRL plea to lift the interim stay granted by its Emergency Arbitrator last year, observing that “the award was correctly granted". Following the EA, subsequently, a three-member arbitral tribunal was constituted to decide the issues arising from the deal.

On 6 August, in a major victory for e-commerce company Amazon, the Supreme Court had ruled that Future Group is bound by the emergency award.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.