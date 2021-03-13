"The accused/petitioner is a youngster of 21 years having entire life ahead of him. The parties are living in the same area. There are no criminal antecedents against the petitioner. He has not absconded. The charge-sheet has been filed. A perusal of the charge-sheet would show that during interrogation the accused has stated that when he was arguing with his mother, the complainant slapped him, he felt insulted, and therefore, in anger, he took a knife from a vegetable vendor and stabbed the complainant," Justice Prasad said in the order.