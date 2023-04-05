HC directs Bengal govt to requisition central forces during Hanuman Jayanti1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:18 PM IST
- The court said in view of events in the recent past, the order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance
The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×