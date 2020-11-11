HC directs Delhi govt to file status report on steps to control Covid-19

“As a matter of fact, any of these large gatherings of the public in narrow and constricted streets and spaces would result in becoming super spreaders of the infection. It is one thing for the Delhi Government to state that till a vaccine is introduced to contain the infection, masks should be treated as a vaccine and another thing to demonstrate how it proposes to enforce such a statement. The situation has surpassed the stage of issuance of Advisories. Strict compliance and deterrent action is the need of the hour. If Delhi Government is serious about implementing its policy/strategy to contain the infection, then we would have thought that by now, there would have been some sanctions through appropriate legislation for enforcing wearing of masks in public places." The order reads.