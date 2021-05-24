The HC bench said , “The aspect which needs to be examined is how such a large quantity of Fabiflu was authorized to be purchased in retail as the medicine was in grave short supply at the relevant time. We can take judicial notice of this fact as we have been hearing this matter for a considerable time now. It also needs examination as to how these medicines were distributed to several patients or attendants by Dr Manish of Sanjay Garg hospital," the bench said.