HC directs Maharashtra govt to take public prosecutor exam in Marathi too

HC directs Maharashtra govt to take public prosecutor exam in Marathi too2 min read . 12:50 PM IST
Bombay High Court has said that the Maharashtra government should seriously implement its policy to promote the Marathi language.
Bombay High Court has said that the Maharashtra government should seriously implement its policy to promote the Marathi language. The court was directing the state government to hold the public prosecutor recruitment exam in Marathi also, according to news agency PTI.
A bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and R N Laddha on September 7 passed the order on a petition filed by one Pratap Jadhav, who sought that the exam should be conducted in Marathi also instead of only English.
"I also studied in the Marathi language since school. The proceedings before the courts of Judicial Magistrate First Class and Civil Judge Junior Division are normally conducted in the Marathi language. Marathi is the state's local language," Jadhav, the petitioner said as quoted by PTI.
In its order, the Bombay High Court said that the state government ought to have been serious on the issue.
The court said, "The Maharashtra government cannot say that the exams of the magistrates and civil judges can be conducted in the Marathi language. The same facility would not be provided for the examination of the Public Prosecutor. In fact, it is the general stand of the government to promote the local language (Marathi)."
It further added that the high court may not fathom the stand of the state government in this matter.
It stated that the examination is scheduled to take place on September 11, 2022, hence, it may not be possible to pass an order for this year's exam.
"The Maharashtra government shall ensure that the next examination for public prosecutors is conducted in English as well as the Marathi language. The order will help in implementing the state government's policy of promoting Marathi which is its language," the court said.
Meanwhile, Additional Government Pleader Molina Thakur told the high court that a total of 7,700 candidates are appearing for the examination for the posts of public prosecutors this year.
(With PTI inputs)
