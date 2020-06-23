HC directs 'status quo' on bank guarantees in a plea by toll contractor

New Delhi: The Delhi High court has directed “status quo" shall be maintained in respect of invocation of bank guarantees and other securities on a plea by Skylark Infra Engineering Private Limited against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a dispute arising due to lack of toll collection on account of Covid-19 in respect of the contracts relating to the toll plazas in Assam and Meghalaya.

The court added in its order that the petitioner shall continue to deposit all the toll collected at the various toll plazas with NHAI, after deducting the retention amount as per the respective contracts. The order was passed on Monday.

It was stated by the petitioner that it runs toll plazas across the country and has entered into various contracts with NHAI. The lockdown on account of the pandemic, which came into effect from March, 2020, has affected the company's toll collections as also the payments to NHAI. The petitioner has alleged that it has been “threatened that performance bank guarantees will be encashed and cash performance security forfeited to the tune of approximately ₹9.44 crores."

The court listed the matter for 2 July.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the petitioner submitted that Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had on 18 May given broad guidelines to NHAI as to the manner in which toll plaza operators ought to be given relief during the lockdown period. He relies upon the circular dated 18 May.

According to him, the directives are not being followed by NHAI and the invocation of the bank guarantees and forfeiture of the cash performance security is contrary to the letter and spirit of the said directives.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior advocate Narender Hooda representing NHAI, submit that NHAI, at least insofar as the toll plazas in Assam and Meghalaya are concerned, has taken a decision on 5 June, as to the extent of benefit to be given to the petitioner. It was submitted that the said decision would be placed on record and the matter may be heard thereafter.

The counsel appearing for the ministry sought time to take instructions as to the manner in which the directive of 3 June is to be implemented by NHAI.

The court said that there are various questions that have arisen in this petition including in respect of maintainability and joining of reliefs relating to various contracts together.

“Before going into the same, let NHAI place on record the decision dated 5 June, 2020. MoRTH to also instruct its counsel and take a stand in respect of the directives dated 18 May, 2020 and 3 June," it said.

