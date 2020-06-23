HC directs 'status quo' on bank guarantees in a plea by toll contractor

It was stated by the petitioner that it runs toll plazas across the country and has entered into various contracts with NHAI. The lockdown on account of the pandemic, which came into effect from March, 2020, has affected the company's toll collections as also the payments to NHAI. The petitioner has alleged that it has been “threatened that performance bank guarantees will be encashed and cash performance security forfeited to the tune of approximately ₹9.44 crores."