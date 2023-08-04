HC dismisses pleas by startups against Google billing policy4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Industry body Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which led the appeals against Google’s Play Store’s billing policy, will appeal the high court decision to its division bench, said Ajay Data, secretary general of ADIF.
NEW DELHI : The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed 14 of 16 petitions against Alphabet Inc.’s Google for its in-app payment billing policy on the Play Store mobile app marketplace.
