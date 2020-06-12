NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass any direction to Delhi government on a plea seeking that the declared Covid-19 private hospitals do not charge patients with exorbitant rates.

The petitioner had referred to a circular regarding payment for treatment issued by a private hospital in furtherance of government order 24 May.

The Court said, in case of overcharging, an aggrieved party, may approach the Court with a specific prayer against such hospital and such general cannot be passed in a public interest litigation.

The plea by advocate Amit Sahni had alleged that the hospitals, which are given land at a subsidized rate must be regulated to provide medical services at a reasonable rate. Further due to pandemic of Covid-19, the Government must ensure that other private hospitals (who did not avail land from Govt. at subsidized rate) should also not charge patients prodigiously.

The plea states it’s a settled law that state being a welfare state must ensure that its citizens are not denied treatment particularly those who are critically ill and require immediate medical attention/intensive care.

The plea alleged that most of the citizens are suffering financial crisis and there is huge recession in economy worldwide, therefore, it is absolutely necessary for the respondents to play a proactive role and ensure that no hospital take benefit of the state of medical emergency.

