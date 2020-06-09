HC disposes off pleas challenging Delhi govt’s order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday disposed of several pleas challenging Delhi government’s order directing all hospitals under it and the private ones to only admit "bonafide" residents of the national capital for treatment. The court was informed by the Delhi government’s counsel that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overruled this decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

One of the pleas had alleged that the order is against The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as it does not confer power on Delhi government to restrict the treatment of the individuals on the basis of residence.

The plea filed by Gautam Kumar had said that the order is also violative of the Indian medical council (professional conduct, etiquettes and ethics regulation 2002) as the same puts onus on the hospitals, nursing homes to keep a valid copy of the ID cards as provided in the notification and thereby making them neglect the deserving individuals who needs utmost care and protection.

The court disposed of various petitions challenging Delhi government''s order after the petitioners- Abhay Gupta, Prakash Arora, Kunal Madan, Gaurav Prakash Shah and Ashok Yadav, did not press for their prayers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated