HC 'exposed' Arvind Kejriwal, says Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva: 'Shame on you, should have resigned by now'
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that over 2 lakh of MCD schools are not getting books and uniforms, but “Arvind Kejriwal will not leave the CM seat because he is hungry for power”.
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday the high court "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government during a hearing a day earlier.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message