Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday the high court "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government during a hearing a day earlier.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and said the Delhi Chief Minister has put personal interest over national interest by not resigning despite his arrest.

“The court did not only rebuke but also exposed (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal and his government. The (Delhi) high court made a very serious comment yesterday that he [Kejriwal] is becoming blind for power and corruption...and doing selfish politics," Virendra Sachdeva told PTI.

He added that over 2 lakh of MCD schools are not getting books and uniforms, but "Arvind Kejriwal will not leave the CM seat because he is hungry for power".

On Friday, the Delhi High Court pulled up the city government over the issue of non-supply of books to the children studying in the MCD schools, saying the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister even after his arrest puts political interest over national interest.

The high court had also slammed Saurabh Bharadwaj, the urban development Minister of Delhi, saying he has turned a blind eye to the plight of students. "This is arrogance of power at its highest," the court was quoted by PTI as saying.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for whom Advocate Ashok Agarwal appeared, informing the Court that students studying in MCD School have not been provided with books, notebooks, writing material, uniforms, etc.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody and lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a probe into the alleged scam in Delhi's excise policy. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

Several BJP leaders called for the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal post his arrest in connection with the case.

Virendra Sachdeva said, "...If any government employee is caught on any charge, his resignation is taken within 48 hours. Arvind Kejriwal, you are the Chief Minister who runs the government. Shame on you! You should have resigned by now, but the attachment to the chair and the bungalow you built with public money is not allowing you to leave this post.

Kejriwal filed response to ED

Arvind Kejriwal filed his response to the Enforcement Directorate’s affidavit in the Supreme Court on Saturday. He yet again questioned the "mode, manner, and timing of his arrest" just before when the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections was announced and the Model Code of Conduct had come into play.

This “speaks volumes about the arbitrariness" of the Enforcement Directorate, Kejriwal said in his affidavit.

On April 25, the Enforcement Directorate filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, opposing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest. The agency had said he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!