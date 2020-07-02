HC issues notice on plea seeking to display country of origin on goods

NEW DELHI : The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, on a plea seeking directions to the government to ensure the display of name of the manufacturing country on the products offered for sale on e-commerce websites and the compliance of Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The plea, filed by advocate Amit Shukla, also seeks direction to the Centre to ensure that the e-commerce entities publish or display the Made in India option separately and conspicuously in the type of goods searched.

The next date of hearing is 22 July.

The economy of a country defines the strength of the nation, contended the petition.

“In this era of e-commerce when a huge part of the consumer goods, apparel, decor, cookware, and sports is sold through the e-market, it becomes essential that the manufacturing country or the country of origin (COO) of each good is displayed on the e-commerce websites or applications," the petition added.

“Today, when a large number of Indian citizens intend to comply with the government’s appeal to promote and buy Indian goods to strengthen the nation, it becomes essential that the e-commerce websites conspicuously display the country of manufacturing / origin for all products sold through e-commerce platforms," it said.

The goal of “Make in India" is to encourage both multinational and domestic companies to manufacture their products within the country, the petition contended.

The ministry of commerce and industry, in a recent notification through a special purpose vehicle called the government e-marketplace (GeM), has mandated sellers to enter the country of origin while registering all new products on GeM, the petition said.

The plea further said that huge exports is the backbone of the Republic of China and in the event that India is self-reliant it would strengthen the defence services and in turn make the nation stronger.

