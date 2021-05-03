Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >HC issues notice to PMC Bank on plea seeking release of emergency funds to meet

HC issues notice to PMC Bank on plea seeking release of emergency funds to meet

Premium
PMC Bank.
2 min read . 09:18 PM IST ANI

  • The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought response from all the respondents and asked the RBI to be sympathetic to the depositors.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and others on an application seeking immediate release of emergency funds to meet the financial needs arising out of sudden outbreak of second wave of COVID-19.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and others on an application seeking immediate release of emergency funds to meet the financial needs arising out of sudden outbreak of second wave of COVID-19.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought response from all the respondents and asked the RBI to be sympathetic to the depositors. The bench slated the matter for May 13.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought response from all the respondents and asked the RBI to be sympathetic to the depositors. The bench slated the matter for May 13.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The interim application was filed in the pending petition filed by Bejon Kumar Misra challenging withdrawal limits in PMC Bank.

Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, who appeared for petitioner, submitted that the common depositors are condemned to lead "humiliated life without any money at a time when they are in the need of money". He said the interim order cannot be continued for indefinite period of time especially during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The application said the second wave of pandemic is posing huge challenge to the depositors of PMC on account of increased price for the treatment in hospitals and cost of essential medicines.

The petitioner sought directions to the respondent to release the money within 24 hours in case the depositors are facing urgent financial problems through special establishment of 24X7 grievance redressal mechanism as there is no mechanism for processing requests and responses to requests of those needy depositors and they are being kept under dark about the process of their request for release of the required money.

Earlier, in the ongoing matter, the petitioner submitted that current scenario casts serious doubt "on the legitimacy of the banking system of our country, which is not responding even in a critical situation of the depositors in such critical pandemic situation".

Delhi High Court had earlier directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank and other respondents to consider the needs of the depositors during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid-19: 30 people on Air India flight to Rome test positive

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
Premium

How the south held on its citadel

9 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Premium

Fresh consignments of remdesivir, ventilators arrive in India from US & UK

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Premium

World has added more Covid cases in last 2 weeks than in first 6 months of pandemic: WHO

2 min read . 08:54 PM IST

The RBI had capped the deposit withdrawal limit at 40,000 and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of 4,355 crore came to light. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.