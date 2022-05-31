HC judges: Centre clears some pending SC Collegium recommendations

HC judges: Centre clears some pending SC Collegium recommendations2 min read . 09:22 PM IST
- The names of advocates Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma recommended for elevation as judges of the Delhi High Court in November last year have been cleared
The Central Government is learnt to have cleared a few pending recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium to elevate at least three advocates and a woman judicial officer as high court judges.
People aware of the procedure to appoint members to the higher judiciary has said that the names of advocates Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma recommended for elevation as judges of the Delhi High Court in November last year have been cleared.
There was no word yet on the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kripal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. His name is still pending with the government.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has tweeted a list of names of advocates and judicial officers appointed as judges and additional judges of Delhi High Court, Calcutta High Court and Madras High Court.
“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Judges and Additional Judges of Delhi High Court, Calcutta High Court and Madras High Court," Rijiju tweeted.
Take a look:
Similarly, the name of advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal, who was recommended by the top court collegium in 2017 for elevation as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has also been cleared.
His name is one of the oldest recommendations made by the SC Collegium. The Collegium had last year reiterated his name to the government.
The name of a woman judicial officer from West Bengal for appointment as a judge of the Calcutta High Court has also been cleared, they said.
Her name was also pending with the government for some time now.
Their warrants of appointment are likely to be issued soon, they said.
Some judicial officers are also likely to be appointed as judges of the Patna High Court.
